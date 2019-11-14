Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Update

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, insider Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 16,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 126,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,295.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Pitchford acquired 12,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $312,243 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.90% of Bioanalytical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 18,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

