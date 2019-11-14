Biorem (CVE:BRM) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 37,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 18,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.95 million during the quarter.

About Biorem (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

