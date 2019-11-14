BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Trading Down 8.1%

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.30, 1,654,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,107,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a market cap of $463.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in BioScrip by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BioScrip by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BioScrip by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in BioScrip by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,168,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 407,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

