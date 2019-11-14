BitBay Trading Up 2.6% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, BitBay has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $82.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025866 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

