BitSend Hits Market Capitalization of $67,337.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last week, BitSend has traded 6% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $67,337.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00796156 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,180,200 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

