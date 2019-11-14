BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust news, insider May Peter 792,005 shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

BGT opened at $12.57 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.