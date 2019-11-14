Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in a report issued on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $429.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.00.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.