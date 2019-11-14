BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,460,832 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.73% of Stag Industrial worth $374,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

