BlackRock Inc. Buys 983,142 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.24% of New Residential Investment worth $399,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,673,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

