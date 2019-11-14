BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,053,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,735,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 46.27% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $392,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 293.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 407.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 127.4% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

