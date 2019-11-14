BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $485.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.09 and a 200 day moving average of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

