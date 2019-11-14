BlackRock Inc. Purchases 40,932 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.07% of nVent Electric worth $380,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

