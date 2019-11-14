BlackRock Inc. Purchases 440,942 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.46% of Ryder System worth $387,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 144.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.