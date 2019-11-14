BLAST (BLAST) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $68,880.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005237 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 54,364,363 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

