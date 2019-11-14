Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 309.42%.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.96. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ThinkEquity began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

