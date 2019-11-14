Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.27, 3,518,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,794,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 601.92% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $189,207.26. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $294,364.84. Insiders sold 151,638 shares of company stock valued at $514,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,300,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

