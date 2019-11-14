Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Short Interest Update

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,830 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

BCRH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.