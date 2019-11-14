BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Trading Up 50%

Shares of BlueFire Renewables Inc (OTCMKTS:BFRE) were up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,213,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

