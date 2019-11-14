B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Equal weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.61) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 426.46 ($5.57).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 371.40 ($4.85). The company had a trading volume of 3,528,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

