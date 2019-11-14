BMO Capital Markets Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$9.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million and a P/E ratio of 28.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.