Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

SASR stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 557,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

