Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

