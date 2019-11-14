Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 10,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,611. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kevin Corrick sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $796,747.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart David acquired 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $45,276.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,907. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 183.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.