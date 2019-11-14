BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

BWA opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

