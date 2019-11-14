Boston Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 43.1% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE WPC opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

