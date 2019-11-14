Boston Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $115,226.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,513,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,585 shares of company stock worth $8,742,761 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.37, a PEG ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.66. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

