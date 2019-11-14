Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million.

Boxlight stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities began coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

