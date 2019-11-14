Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$572.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$558.56 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

