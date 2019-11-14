Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by AltaCorp Capital

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$190.00. AltaCorp Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

BYD.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$187.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.44.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD.UN traded up C$2.78 on Thursday, reaching C$192.36. 42,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$103.17 and a 12 month high of C$196.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$170.01. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.28, for a total value of C$212,730.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,071 shares in the company, valued at C$3,558,090.54.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.