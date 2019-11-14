Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 666,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

BDN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

