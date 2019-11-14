British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.98

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 557.80 ($7.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -18.59. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 592.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 605 ($7.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

