BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Short Interest Update

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc bought 46,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $61,297.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,539 shares of company stock worth $97,361. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BroadVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BVSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. BroadVision has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.17.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a negative net margin of 72.12%.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

