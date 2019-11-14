Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $111.59

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ALNY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.46. 646,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

