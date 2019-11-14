Brokerages Set Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT at $30.50

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have commented on HFWA. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at $296,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,375. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

