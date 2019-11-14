Brokerages Set Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

MIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 517,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,616. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

