Brokerages Set NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) PT at $5.83

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCSM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

In other news, President Marty Stromquist acquired 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 140,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.34. 26,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,912. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.71.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.