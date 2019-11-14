Brokerages Set Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) PT at GBX 189

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 189 ($2.47).

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock remained flat at $GBX 208 ($2.72) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 963,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £243,900.36 ($318,699.02).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

