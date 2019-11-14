Brokers Offer Predictions for Saul Centers Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFS. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE BFS opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $318,551.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

