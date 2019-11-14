Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $890.00 to $845.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $960.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $1,000.00 to $925.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $857.00 to $723.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.40.

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,607. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

In related news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 31.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

