Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives $40.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 294,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

