Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Up 1.4%

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 827.10 ($10.81), 9,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

The stock has a market cap of $348.37 million and a PE ratio of 911.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 816.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 778.67.

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In other Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp bought 85 shares of Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.85) per share, for a total transaction of £705.50 ($921.86).

About Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.