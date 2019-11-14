Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $336,071.00 and $59.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000886 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.