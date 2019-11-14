Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $1,500.61. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,307.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,218.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $767.15 and a 52-week high of $1,509.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,339.60.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.