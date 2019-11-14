Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 835,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,792. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,378 shares of company stock worth $606,289 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

