Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 55,636 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 39.7% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

