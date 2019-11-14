Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

