Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.47 and last traded at C$36.47, 3,383 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$38.25 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $292.74 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.27.

In other news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$217,210.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.