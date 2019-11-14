California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,584 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Tech Data worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Tech Data by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tech Data by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tech Data by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $131.70.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

