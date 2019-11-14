California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 83,147 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,147 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

SBRA stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

