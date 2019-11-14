California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 123,494 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 122,172 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.